UP Govt Brings New Fishery Policy: Double Taxation Of Ethanol Would End

Lucknow: On the directive of the Allahabad High Court, Uttar Pradesh government has approved a new Fishery policy in the state which will regulate and allow distribution of fishing lease in the rural areas and water bodies in the state.

The high court on October 24, 2018 had asked the UP government to formulate a fishing policy and the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the same.

Briefing media persons here about the cabinet decisions, state government spokesperson and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the lease would be distributed by a four member committee headed by District Magistrate and the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) after a proper survey of the water bodies including government owned ponds, rivers and others.

"The survey would be completed by April next and the lease would be distributed thereafter," he said while saying that norms of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) would be enforced and fishing would be banned between June 1 to August 30 due to breeding period.

The new fishing policy says water bodies of 0.5 acres would be kept for public utility while ponds of the area about 0.5 acre and below 5 acre would be given on lease for fishing and production of "Sighangara (water chestnut). Water bodies of over 5 acre of land will have to clear NGT norms though rules will be same. However, the fishery communities like Nishad Kevat, Mallah, Manjhi and others similar caste would be given weightage in the lease allotment while thereafter SC/ST, OBCs and BPL families would be given preference.

"If there are single applicant that it can be given to him directly but if there are more than one applicant then auction would be done," the policy says. The revenue collected from the lease, 25 per cent will go to the village panchayat, 25 per cent to the district panchayat and remaining 50 per cent to the fisheries department.

Meanwhile in another decision, the UP government on the direction from the Centre has decided to end double taxation for ethanol in the state. "Centre had written to the state that due to double taxation, the oil companies are not ready to use ethanol in the state," Mr Singh said. Presently UP, charges taxes on ethanol along with the readymade oil.

However, the minister could not give detail whether the rate of petrol would decrease due to end of double taxation or not.

In another decision, the government has set up of group of ministers (GOM) committee to recommend ways and means for financial self reliance of the local bodies. The committee will comprise of state urban development, panchayati raj, rural development and finance ministers.

The government has also approved a proposal for free transfer of land of the Noida Development Authority which houses the super specialty hospital at Sector 30 in Noida to the health department for further expansion as per the MCI norms.

The government has also decreased the annual rent to be charged from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for setting up an ethanol plant in Gorakhpur from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent of the total cost of the land.

UP government had given 50 acres of land of the Dhuriapar cooperative sugar mills to IOCL with charging a rent of 5 per cent annual on the value of the land for 30 years. But as IOCL had expressed its desire to lower the rent, hence it was curtailed to 2.5 per cent.

The government has also handed over nine mining lease to UPEDA and Dedicated Freight Corridor out of the 13 leases which were surrendered by NHAI and others. The cabinet also approved to prorogue the winter session of the state legislature, which ended on December 22. UNI