UP Govt Brings Defence Manufacturing Policy To Tap Investments In Defence Sector

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the much awaited Defence Manufacturing policy to promote the Centre's defence corridor with projecting an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in next 5 years which will generate 2.5 lakh jobs in the state.

The state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday approved the Defence Manufacturing policy with a new UP Raksha, Aerospace Ekai Evam Rojgar Niti 2018. The new policy is full of sops for the investors making it one of the lucrative in the country.

Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey claimed that this defence manufacturing policy is one of the best policies of the country which will provide all financial and administrative assistance to the private and PSUs to invest in the state.

He added that six districts -- Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow -- will be notified for the defence manufacturing hub though the focus will be on Bundelkhand region.

"Around 3000 hectares of land would be acquired by the nodal agency UPEDA and the defence units would be given the land under plug and play formula," he said. The CS said the entire land would be acquired by September next and work would start thereafter with hinting that several big proposals are in their kitty.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Mr Pandey said international consultants Pricewaterhouse Coopers have been given work to give a report on the Defence manufacturing potential areas in the state.

He said there will be two categories of investment, first the mega project worth over Rs 1000 crore where the companies can built aircraft, tanks,choppers while the other one would be Anchor unit which will have investment of Rs 200 crore in Bundelkhand and Poorwanchal areas, Rs 300 crore in Madhayanchal and Rs 400 crore in western UP. "Investments below this would get all benefits under the MSME policy in the state," he said.

The Chief secretary said the government will provide 25 per cent subsidy on the circle rate of the land purchased by the investors while transport subsidy of 50 per cent or Rs 2 crore per year would be given for importing equipment. "Transport subsidy would also be given on finished goods for export to the tune of 30 per cent or Rs one crore per year," he said.

The government will provide subsidy on technology transfer, setting up of affluent treatment plant, setting up labs for quality control and patenting. "Government will provide 100 per cent subsidy on quality certification and trade mark . For quality certification it will be Rs 2 lakh per certification and for trade mark it will be Rs one lakh per certification. The government will provide 100 per cent subsidy for stamp duty in Bundelkhand and Poorwanchal, 75 per cent in other areas while in Gautambuddha Nagar and Ghaziabad it will be 50 per cent," Mr Pandey said while adding that there would be 70 per cent rebate on state government sales tax.

Besides, the government will bear 5 per cent or Rs 20 crore per year as the interest on capital loan by the companies while they would be given 5 per cent interest subsidy on investment loan, 5 per cent on interest on loan on research work and 100 per cent subsidy for 10 years on electricity duty. The government will also provide 50 per cent subsidy on interest for seven years on the investors who would set up defence manufacturing parks.

Meanwhile, UP government also approved a proposal to get bank loan for the Poorwanchal expressway to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore.

Principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi said in the first phase the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 7800 crore to be given by banks led by PNB at the rate of 8.30 per cent interest for 15 years. "The loan would be repaid in 48 installments with 3 years moratorium and the installments would be paid through the funds collected from toll on the expressway," he said.

Mr Awasthi said the bids for the expressway would open on July 6 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation on July 14. "We have already acquired around 93 per cent of the land for the expressway and already 11,800 pillars have been erected on the land to show its boundary."

In the other decision, the government has given its nod for construction of civil airports at Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad and Shravasti under the regional air connectivity policy. The government also approved the asset settlement of the UP mining development corporation which had been winded up while government gave approval to give a government land for bus depot in Allahabad city. UNI