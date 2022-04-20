UP Govt Brings Bill In The State Assembly To Regulate Fees In Private Schools

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday introduced ``The UP self financed independent schools (fee regulation) Bill 2018 in the state assembly. The bill seeks to provide for the regulation of fees in self financed independent schools in the state.

The statement of objectives and reason states that it had been brought to the notice of the state government that the self financed schools are enhancing fees arbitrarily without consulting the guardians of their student for want of effective law regulating the fee charged by such educational institutions from their students. As a result of which the students and their parents have to face unnecessary financial burden which adversary effects the education of the students which is not in public interest.

The statement further says `` besides this such schools/collegesutilise a large amount of surplus fund collected annually as fee from the students otherwise then the development activities of the institution which is against the students welfare. In view of the above circumstances the government has decided to make a law to provide for fixation of fees in self financed independent schools.

The state governor on April 8 had promulgated an ordinance as the state Legislature was not in session. The bill has been introduced to replace the ordinance.

The bill for curbing the menace of the arbitrary hike in fee by the private schools every year, provided for setting up of district regulatory committee headed by the district magistrate. The committee will also include a chartered accountant, a PWD engineer not below the rank of the executive engineer of the PWD and senior officer from the UP state finance and account services. The committee will also include a representative of Parent association, an eminent principal/manager of self financed school and district inspectors of schools. UNI