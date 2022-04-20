UP Govt Braces For Tough Health Screening Of Migrant Workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly said on Saturday that only those migrant workers would be allowed to return to the state whose data base, medical screening and their job profile would be available to the state.

The UP government has also announced a detailed strategy for the medical checkup and quarantine of the migrant workers reaching in the state with surviallance of the workers in home quarantine by gram Nigrani Samiti or Mohalla Nigrani Samiti besides pasting a flyer in front of their house about the quarantine period.

UP CM has directed the officials that only those migrant workers be allowed to returned who have submitted their data base and have fulfilled the medical screening in that state. These workers should also have to send work profile, so that UP government can manage their employment in the state.

State additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi said here on Saturday that the first special Shramik train with 845 workers gave left from Nasik in Maharastra and will reach Lucknow tomorrow morning. He said that CM has asked the central government to run such special trains from Maharastra and Gujarat to UP so that the stranded migrant workers reach their native places in the state.

"The CM has already asked the concerned officials to prepare a strategy to provide 15 to 20 lakh jobs which would be required for these migrant workers. For giving jobs , government has asked the migrant workers to give their work profile and their skill so they can be given jobs in the state," Mr Awasthi said .

The CM has also asked the districts to appoint nodal officers, one civil and another police to monitor the people staying in the shelter homes under quarantine.

Meanwhile, as per the government order about the medical process of the migrant workers reaching the state from other parts of the country, every worker would be properly screened about their medical health after entering the state.

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here that if in the medical screening , the worker was not found of any illness then he would be asked for 21 days home quarantine. During this home quarantine, a flyer about his home quarantine would be pasted outside their home and committee would ensure that they follow the norms and complete his quarantine period inside his house.

While in the village, the gram Nigrani Samiti will be headed by the gram panchayat while asha workers, chaukidars and youths of the village will ensure that the quarantine person stays inside his house for 21 days. In the urban areas, the Mohalla Nigrani Samiti headed by ward member and others will do the same like the rural committee.

Mr Prasad said, if a migrant workers shows some illness during his health screening then ,he will be admitted to hospital and all tests would be done. Even if , they are tested negative for Covid 19, the worker will have to stay at the hospital for a week and and after second test,if found negative, then too they will be kept in quarantine for next 14 days. Already 11,000 workers have reached from Haryana while another 5259 reached from Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Around 6500 workers are slated to come from Gujarat and another 1100 from Uttarakhand. UNI