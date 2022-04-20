UP Govt Boosts Infrastructure For Better Road Connectivity And Tourism

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government boosted up its effort to strengthen the infrastructure in the state with approving a bridge on Ganga in Pratapgarh, new road connecting religious spot of Naimsharan in Sitapur and better tourism facilities in Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

The decisions were taken at the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday which was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing media persons, state government spokesperson and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that a bridge on Ganga in Kunda assembly segment of Pratapgarh district has been approved which will give an alternative road connection to Allahabad and Kaushambi districts.

" The bridge would be constructed near Karetighat in next three years time and government would spend Rs 248.9 crores," he said while adding that it will connect the Shitla Mai temple and give a new road connection to Allahabad and Kaushambi districts.Kunda is the assembly constituency of Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya.

The government has also approved a 42.60 km road connecting Sidhauli-Mishrik-Piswa and Naimisharan to be built at a cost of Rs 72.45 crores in next two years time. The road would benefit the pilgrims going to Naimisharan temple.

The government has earmarked that of the total Rs 227 crore temporary electricity works at Kumbh in Allahabad to be held next year, UP Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL) will take away Rs 100 crore electric items after the Mela while remaining Rs 127 crore items would be given to Mela authority.

The government has also approved to hand over the ghat lightning work in Varanasi under the Prasad scheme to CPWD from the Rajya Nirman Nigam while in Gorakshnath temple in Gorakhpur additional Rs 2.41 crores have been sanctioned for light and sound programme. The government had already given Rs 4.20 crore to Gorakhpur under Swadesh Darshan scheme and the light and sound system would be installed by TCIL. The government has also sanctioned Rs 181.82 crores for Ashfaq Ullah Khan park and zoo in Gorakhpur which will be set up in 121.34 acres. The project is pending since 2008-09.

The government has also waived off all charges made by two auditing government agencies charged from the local bodies and other government institutions while now the State Director General of Police (DGP) can nominate other DGs to hear the grievances of the policemen sent to him through zonal ADGs/IGs. Earlier it was only the DGP who had to hear all the grievances. UNI