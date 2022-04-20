UP Govt Blames Delhi For Pollution In Yamuna

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday blamed Delhi for the pollution in the river Yamuna and claimed that the holy Ganga has been cleaned from Bijnore to Ballia.

State Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh, while replying to a question from BSP member Shyam Sunder Sharma in the state Assembly, said the UP government was making all efforts to clean the Yamuna too, but due to the pollution caused by the National Capital, the river continues to be polluted.

"Delhi is doing nothing to clean the Yamuna but taking water from it to meet the drinking water needs of its people," he said.

Of the total 217 nullahs flowing into the Ganga, 191 have been diverted while in the case of the Yamuna, out of the total 170 nullahs, 49 have been diverted.

He said all the 1,038 villages on the bank of the Ganga and 21 cities have been declared open defecation free while 123 sewage treatment plants are functional and 51 more are under construction. The Minister also said under the Namame Gange programme, 78 cremation places on the banks of the Ganga have been modernised while similar places for cremation would be developed along the banks of the Yamua too. —UNI