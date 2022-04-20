UP Govt Blames Akhilesh For Bad Condition Of Power; Supply To Be Smooth In Next 2 Yrs

Lucknow: Blaming the previous Akhilesh Yadav government for the bad shape of the Power sector, the Uttar Pradesh government today admitted that the power system in the state would take at least two years to be fault free so that people can get 24x7 electricity. State Power Minister Srikant Sharma alleged that the Samajwadi Party Chief has no moral right to comment on the BJP government. "The SP government had ruined the state and now they are questioning BJP's efforts, that too in their just six months of rule. This shows the childish attitude of the SP president," he added while reacting to the statement of Mr Akhilesh Yadav who had criticised the Yogi Adityanath government on its failure to deliver any benefit to the people in its six months of rule. The minister also raked up the Jawaharbagh incident alleging that the former CM harboured criminals. "Akhilesh has no political experience, he is known for his father," he took a jibe. Talking about the power sector, he said, "The Power sector was in a bad shape when we took over the state in March. We have started to move ahead in improving the infrastructure like the transmission and the distribution. But it will take time and it could be around two years." Addressing a press conference here, Mr Sharma said though this BJP government was purchasing seven times more power than the SP government but still people are not getting electricity just only due to technical faults. "We have upgraded 11,000 transformers and are giving 33 per cent more power in the rural areas but still, it will take some more time," he said. He also said that the government has increased the grid capacity from present 18,500 to 22,000 mw so that it can be supplied to the consumer next year. UNI