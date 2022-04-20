UP Govt Begins Home Delivery Of Fish

Lucknow: The Lucknow administration has started home delivery of fish in the state capital in the lockdown period. The Fisheries department has released the WhatsApp numbers of fish parlors in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ashiana and Chinhat localities. Orders can be given on the numbers and fish will be delivered at home. Fish parlors in Lucknow are run by the fisheries department.

Ever since the lockdown began, people have been demanding home delivery of fish and meat, especially after the end of ''Navratri''. The district administration, however, ensured that local meat and chicken shops were not allowed to function. --IANS