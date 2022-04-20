UP Govt Bans Use Of Polythene, Plastic From July 15

Lucknow: For the third time in past three years, Uttar Pradesh government has again announced to ban use of polythene or plastic from July 15.

The fresh announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki on Friday during a function to plant trees in Barabanki.

"Hum logo ne 15 July se, pure pradesh ke andar plastic ko pratibandhit karne ke liye ek aadesh jaari kiya hai. Mai aavahan karunga ki 15 July ke baad plastic ke cup, glass, polythene ka istemal na ho, iske liye hum sabko milke kaam karna chahiye(We have issued an order to ban the use of plastic across the state. From July 15, no plastic cups, glasses or polythene will be allowed. We need to work together to achieve our goals)," Mr Adityanath said while appealing to the people to support the government in order to save environment.

On November 18, 2015, the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to issue a notification enforcing a complete ban on the sale of polythene across the state by the end of that year. In December 2015, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a complete statewide ban on the distribution, manufacture and sale of polythene carry bags of 40 microns thickness and below.

Seeking to make UP an environment-friendly place, the government decided to implement the order on

January 21, 2016, a month after the court's direction to prohibit the use of plastics.

The ban was reinforced in 2017 but once again authorities failed to stop the polythene bag flow into the cities.

This time too officials said the ban would be enforced on the polythene carry bags of 50 microns thickness and below.

The latest order by the government comes following in the footsteps of Maharashtra government which enforced a similar ban after issuing the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (manufacture, usage, sale, transport, handling, and storage) notification in March this year.

The Maharashtra government banned plastic from June 23 last, and announced that it would fine Rs 5,000 for the first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second, and up to Rs 25,000 and a three-month jail term for repeated violations.

The government banned the manufacture, usage, sale, transport, distribution, wholesale and retail sale and storage, import of plastic bags with or without handle, and disposable products made out of plastic and thermocol. Citing the environmental risks and harm caused to wild animals from ingestion or entanglement in plastic, the government enforced the ban with immediate effect. UNI