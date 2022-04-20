UP Govt Bans Mobile In Prison

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday banned the use of mobile on jail premises.

Director General of Prisons Anand Kumar issued a directive here in this regard.

However, the order says that the jail superintendents or jail in-charges and the jailor would be allowed to use their (Closed User Group) CUG mobile phones only at their respective offices.

But the employees, security personnel and other people would not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the prisons at any cost.

The DG has also directed all the jail authorities to set up lockers outside the jails to store the mobile phones of the employees and security personnel.

Besides, any person who want to visit the jail, would be issued token for their mobile phones to be stored in the locker.

Mr Kumar also directed the officials to regularly check and inspect the barracks in the jail besides frisking the prisoners when they leave the jail or return after their appearance in the court. Checking should also be made of the people meeting the prisoner while the inmate should be frisked after their meeting with anyone.

Recently, the UP government had to face embarrassment over videos inside the jail by the prisoners, which were circulated in the social media. But the government had claimed that these videos were done just to put pressure on the jail officials and to defame them.

In the recent past, videos of inmates having parties inside the jail or other activities are being loaded on the social media. UNI