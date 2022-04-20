UP Govt Assures Return Of Power Staff's Money Invested In DHFL

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday night issued an order ensuring the return of state power employees'' provident fund invested in scam-hit housing fiance company DHFL.

The government order issued by Principal Secretary (Power) Arvind Kumar said all legal options would be explored for the recovery of the money.

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the power employees'' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

The order issued on Saturday also spelled out ways and means that will be adopted for ensuring the return of the employees'' money.

Earlier this week, employees of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had observed a 48-hour protest against the PF scam and had sought a government guarantee for the safe return of their money. PTI