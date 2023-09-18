UP govt assesses officials’ performance, warns poor performers

Lucknow: Assessing their performance in terms of their response to the Jansunwai Samadhan System, IGRS and CM Helpline, the Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of the top and bottom-10 ranked district magistrates and district police chiefs.The chief minister has given strict instructions to poor performers to improve, the government spokesman said.

Though Lucknow did not figure on the top or worst district magistrates’ list vis-a-vis public grievance redressal, it ranked number 2 on the list of worst-performing police chiefs.

The top 10 district magistrates performance-wise as per the IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) and CM Helpline for August include those of Amethi, Kannauj, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Hapur and Bhadohi, respectively.

The bottom 10 district magistrates in these systems for the same month include the those of Baghpat, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Siddharth Nagar, Saharanpur, Rampur and Moradabad.’

The spokesman said the best-performing police commissioners, SSPs, and SSPs are from Aligarh, Shravasti, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi and Hathras.

The bottom 10 include the police chiefs of Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Hapur, Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar.

“This list has been prepared on the basis of detailed evaluation of the work of district magistrates, police commissioners, SSPs and SPs, and tehsils of all the districts,” the spokesman said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated performance of all these officers will be reviewed again after a month, and those senior officials in districts with poor performance will be held accountable.

He has directed the senior officials of all the poorly performing districts to hold regular public hearings.

—IANS