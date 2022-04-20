UP Govt Asks All Officials To Reach Office By 0900 Hrs Or Face Action

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a fresh directive to all the state officials, including District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs), to reach their offices promptly by 0900 hrs or face severe action.

"The state officers, including DMs and SPs, should reach their offices at any cost by 0900 hrs. The officers should follow the orders with immediate effect and any violation will attract severe punishment," UP CM office tweeted on Thursday.

However, sources said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become very strict on the officers who do not reaching their offices on time. There is a proposal to deduct wages along with adverse entry in their record for the violation.

After the Lok Sabha polls, some officers, including a police officer in Etah, had protested the orders. The police officer had said that how could a police officer reach his office by 0900 hours when he had to do his duty till 0400 hrs in the morning.

Mr Adityanath, who is showing a zero tolerance policy over corruption and discipline in the government offices, had announced voluntary retirement and sacking of the corrupt and inefficient officers. In the police department, information has been sought from all the districts about the policemen crossing the age of 50 years, who could be given forced retirement for their laxity. Earlier, too, the government had issued the same orders. UNI