UP Govt Ask Officials To Do The Work Of People's Representatives

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has directed the heads of departments and divisional commissioners to accord priority to all the presentations made by the elected representative of the people to the authorities.

The officers have been asked to register all the letters received from the elected representatives in computer and they be also apprised of the action taken by the officer concerned on the representation by the MLA/MP.

The government has directed the divisional commissioner to fix the priority for the disposal of the reference received from the elected representative and for its time-bound disposal nominate an officer of the additional commissioner rank for ensuring its continuous monitoring. These directions were issued by the chief secretary Rajeev Kumar here on Wednesday while holding the video conferencing with the divisional commissioners.

Chief Secretary directed the people's representatives should also be apprised about the implementation about all the welfare and development schemes and they should be invited in the official meetings to keep them posted about the implementation of the schemes. He said keeping in view the possibility of the drought the district officials should obtain the list of the hand pumps sanctioned by the MLAs of the district.

Chief Secretary also directed the heads of departments complete the process of the promotion of the officers/employees in their respective departments against the vacant posts. He also directed the heads of departments to ensure the payments of the dues of the retired employees and sanction of their pension. He also asked the divisional commissioners to hold monthly meeting for the disposal of the grievances of the retired state employees.

For the development schemes, the chief secretary said the state government for monitoring the implementation of the development schemes has set up a division wide ranking. He said the ranking will be awarded to each division as per the data about the implementation uploaded on the website of the departments. UNI