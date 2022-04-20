UP Govt Approves Transfer Policy For Next Three Years

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the transfer policy for the next three financial years till 2021-22.

The government also approved a proposal for launching 170 national mobile medical unit project through a private sector service provider. The project will be funded from the National health mission a centrally sponsored scheme. These decisions were taken in the meeting of the state cabinet presided by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

Under the new transfer policy approved by the Cabinet, the group A and B employees who have completed three years in a district and seven years are liable to be transferred. The employees posted at the divisional headquarter of a department or the head office will not be covered under the transfer policy. The policy stipulated that the transfer of the employees in each of the three years will be completed by May 31. The cut of date for counting the 3 and 7 years will be March 31.

The orders for the transfer of group B employees will be issued by the heads of department and only 20 per cent of the employees could be transferred. The physically challenged employees have been exempted from the transfer under the new transfer policy. The group C employees retiring in next two years will be given the option to choose the district of their choice for transfer except their home district. Any change or amendment in the transfer policy can be made only after the due approval of the chief minister. For the National mobile medical unit the purchase of vehicle, purchase of medical equipment will be done by the private service provider. The service provider will also hire the staff for the scheme. The medical unit will provide medical assistance for primary health, communicable disease and basic pathological laboratory test.

The scheme will be operational for next seven years. On each medical unit 5 persons will be posted and it is likely to provide medical assistance to 30 lakh patients in a year.

The cabinet also approved the recommendations of the tender committee for the procurement of the food grains and nutrition food material for the integrated child development scheme (ICDS), a centrally sponsored scheme. Under ICDS nutritious food is provided to pregnant women.

For preventing the water borne disease like Japanese encephalitis (JE) and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) the cabinet approved a proposal for expenditure of Rs 23.76 crore for drinking water scheme in 10 districts. The districts are Azamgarh, Bhariach, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddarthnagar.

For the control on stray cattle's in Bundelkhand region the cabinet approved a proposal for the construction of the animal shelters at the cost of Rs 10 crore. In each development block an animal shelter will be constructed.

The cabinet also endorsed a proposal for setting up water sports complex at Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur, the home town of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project will promote tourism in the area and also the water sports. UP Jal Nigam will execute the project costing Rs 40.12 crore.

The cabinet granted in principal approval to set up 18 new Forensic science laboratories (FSL) in the state. In the first phase eight laboratories will be in Ghaziabad, Kannauj, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Faizabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Aligarh. Presently, there are four FSL in the state at Lucknow, Agra, Moradabad and Varanasi. UNI