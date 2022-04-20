UP Govt Approves SGPGIMS Doctors, Employees Facilities Like AIIMS

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh government will provide AIIMS-like facilities to the doctors and employees of the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

Besides, the government, in order to make the Mandi samiti more democratic, has now made a rule that registered farmers would be made chairperson and vice-chairperson of the samiti.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, briefing the media, said that the doctors and the employees of SGPGIMS in Lucknow would receive the facilities at par with the doctors and employees of AIIMS.

The employees of the SGPGIMS had threatened to go on a strike over their demand to get wages and other facilities on a par with the AIIMS.

The CM said that with a commitment to double the income of the farmers, the government has decided that now a registered farmer would be eligible for holding the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Mandi samiti. The government has also decided to provide 3,791 registered leprosy affected people in the state with PM Awas like it was done for the Musar and Tharo community. Meanwhile, the government in the Cabinet meeting also passed a condolence resolution over the sudden demise of former NDA convener and former Union minister George Fernandes. The Cabinet also observed a two- minute silence before the start of the meeting. UNI