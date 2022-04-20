UP Govt Approves Revised RFQ/RFP For Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has place the construction of its ambitious Bundelkhand expressway and the Gorakhpur link expressway in the faster Engineering, Procurement, Construction(EPC) with the approving of the revised Request for Qualification(RFQ) and Request for Proposal(RFP).

The state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the proposals for both the expressway.

However, the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, is expected to be done in October next as over 90 per cent of the required land has been acquired but in the case of Gorakhpur link expressway only 17 per cent of the land has been acquired so far.

After completion of the Bundelkhand expressway, the distance between Delhi and Chitrakoot would be only six-hour drive. Besides, the expressway will also provide direct and indirect employment to 50,000 people. State government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma briefing reporters about the cabinet meet, said contractual process in Bundelkhand expressway would be completed by next 45 days and the entire project would be completed in 30 months after the contract is being awarded. The 296 km Bundelkhand expressway will be constructed in six packages and after the road safety audit to prevent stray animals and vehicles overturning and going on the opposite lane, the cost has increased. "Against the earlier cost of Rs 14,716 crore, now the cost has gone up by Rs 132 core to Rs 14,849 crore after the safety audit," said principal secretary Industrial development R K Singh.

Additional chief secretary( UPEDA) Avanish Awasthi, made it clear that the Bundelkhand expressway will touch all the important districts like Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamipur,Jalaun and Auirya and after its completion the distance between Delhi and Chitrakoot will be covered in six hours.

"We have made a record by acquiring such large chunk of land within a year and most of the land was acquired in just past three months time," Mr Awasthi said while thanking the farmers of Bundelkhand region to cooperate with the government on the development arena.

He said that of the total 3500 hectares required for the Bundelkhand expressway, 92.5 per cent have been acquired. Besides, he said that the government has also acquired 1000 hectare of land additional for the defence corridor, which will come along by the side of the expressway.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved the EPC mode and the revised RFQ and RFP for the 19 kilometer long greenfield four lane Gorakhpur link expressway which will be constructed from Azamgarh to Gorakhpur.

The Gorakhpur Link expressway would join the Poorvanchal expressway at Azamgarh and it will be an alternate route from Lucknow to Gorakhpur besides it will also linked to Nepal corridor.

"The Gorakhpur link expressway would be constructed in two packages and the cost has increased by Rs 321 crores after it was decided to construct more stronger bridge on Ghagra river. Earlier the cost was Rs 5555 crores but now it has been increased to Rs 5876 crores," said Mr Singh.

But till date only 17.4 per cent of the required 1073 hectares of land has been acquired besides 5000 acres of land would be acquired seperately for setting up industries on both side of the link expressway under Gorakhpur industrial development authority. UNI