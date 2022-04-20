UP Govt Approves Proposal For Grading Of Primary Schools

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal of grading of education level in primary schools of state.

The decision of third amendment in Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2011, was taken by cabinet meeting chaired by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

UP government spokesperson and Power Minister Srikant Sharma here said that 16 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting on Monday including third amendment in Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2011. For quality education, grading of primary schools based on their results will be done, he pointed out.

Mr Sharma said that proposal for increment in uniform and vehicle allowance of policemen was also approved. The amount for new uniform for fourth grade employees in police department was raised to Rs 2000 from Rs 1500 and same was revised for head constable, constable and equivalent posts from Rs 2250 to Rs 3000. Apart from that proposal for vehicle allowance increment with proposal of scheme for adolescent girl was approved.

UP minister said that proposal for including Hot Cooked food scheme into Mid-day meal scheme was approved. Under this approval was given to conduct Hot Cooked meal scheme using resources of Mid-day meal scheme under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for children of age group three to six. He said that Aganvadi workers will get Rs 500 additional remuneration. Under this eligibility will be to work for at least 25 days in a month for nutrition scheme. ICDS has prepared proposal for that which will benefit about 3.75 lakh Aganbadi workers.

He said that Power Grid Corporation and Adani Transmission Limited were selected as service provider for power generation in under-construction Jawaharpur and Obra Thermal Power scheme. The proposal for classification of bovine based on sex was approved and a center for artificial insemination will be established in Hapur.

The financial help for family of deceased who killed during sewer cleaning will be Rs 10 lakh, Mr Sharma said adding that financial approval of Rs 1500 crore out of Rs 4500 crores for Jewar airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar, as state government's share, was provided. UP minister said that girls of age group 11 to 14, other than school-going girls, will be included in Adolescent Girl Scheme for young girls implemented in all districts of state. Girls will get nutritious diet including daliya, laddo for 300 days in a year.

Mr Sharma said 5125 hectare land was marked for expansion of Defence Corridor in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh. Land will be acquired after nod of state government and the companies who wished to work in this sector will get the land on no profit basis. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will get separate arrangements to set up their unit. Apart from this land will be acquired in Jalun, Azamgarh, Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot for factories for manufacture of special vehicles in joint collaboration of state and Central government. He said that Rs 1070.65 Lakh were approved for Cruise boat for Varanasi under Prasad scheme of tourism department. Online selection of private companies for construction of 400 KV tariff base related to power department was approved. Under construction 400 KV sub-center at Badaun was given to Adani group, he said adding that both schemes will need investment of Rs 1400 crore. UNI