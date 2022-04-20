UP Govt Announces Two New Youth-Centric Schemes

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced two new schemes to promote and help the youth of the state.

During his budget speech, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (CMAPS) and the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) will make the youth self-dependent.

"A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made under the CMAPS to impart on-job training to the youth of the state in MSME units and link them with an employment of definite period," Khanna said.

Under the scheme, the youths will not only be imparted training but also be given a stipend.

"Out of the total amount of stipend, Rs 1,500 will be borne by the Centre, Rs 1,000 by the state and the remaining amount by the industry concerned," he said.

A novel initiative is being taken through the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan to provide employment to lakhs of trained youths in the state, he said, adding that a 'YUVA Hub' will be set up in every district of the state.

"An amount of Rs 50 crore is proposed for setting up 'YUVA Hub' in every district and a target has been fixed to train two lakh youths under various training programmes of the UP Skill Development Mission," he said.

—PTI