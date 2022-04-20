UP Govt Announces Rs 2000 Cr For Airstrip Expansion At Noida, Building Electronic City Near Airport

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government''s 2021-22 budget presented on Monday made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for the upcoming Noida International Airport and also announced establishing an 'electronic city' near the airport.

A decision has been made to increase the number of airstrips at the airport from two to six and Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for this project, according to the budget proposals presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "This additional budget by the government will help in the expansion of airstrips at the airport as per future needs," BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh told PTI. Work on the first phase of the Noida International Airport is underway. The airport, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, is touted to be the biggest in India upon completion. The district also found favour from the government in the IT and Electronics category in the last budget of the Yogi Adityanath-led government before the state assembly polls next year.

The budget also proposed to establish an "electronic city" along the Yamuna Expressway near the airport in Jewar. "This electronic city will be a world-class facility. Companies like Vivo have already been allotted space in the region. This particular announcement by the state government will give a major push to electronic companies to invest in the region and take forward the digital growth story," MLA Singh said.

"We have witnessed how the IT sector has helped the people in transforming their lives during the pandemic. This electronic city will further increase employment opportunities for the regional people and give a push to the state''s digitalisation process," he added. —PTI