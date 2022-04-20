UP Govt Announces Excise Policy For Next Fiscal, Marginal Hike In Liquor Price

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the new excise police for 2020-21 with making the policy more rational, transparent and simplified.

Though the new policy proposes hike of licence fee of liquor outlets between 10 to 20 per cent but the authorities claimed that there would be only some marginal hike in the price of liquor but not more than Rs 5 per bottle.

The new police was approved by the state cabinet here on Tuesday night. Principal secretary (excise) Sanjay Bhusreddy said that the new policy gives transparent system with all applications would be allowed online and the distribution of outlets would be done through e-lottery and on one day.

" The licence fee if country liquor shop has been hiked by 10 percent , foreign liquor shop, model shop, bar by 20 per cent and beer shop by 15 per cent " he said with announcing that now beer shop will be allowed to sell wine bottles.

From the next fiscal, all shops will be asked to enforce Track and Trade system so the the customer can get quality liquor. Presently, the system is enforced from liquor company to the retail outlet.

Mr Bhusreddy said that now in the new policy a person can take not more than two shops in the state which was earlier in a district. " A shop will get automatic renewal , if it lift 20 per cent excess liquor from the target this fiscal," he said.

He said that online application and e tendering has also been Introduced for allotment of bhang shops too.

From the next fiscal, there are several new rules introduced for transparency and rationality of the excise department.

"Under the ease of doing business, now after giving in affidavit of the left over liquor and beer on March 31, 2020, a shop owner if get renewal can sell their stock after paying a nominal duty to the government. Earlier there were problem which led to less storage by the outlet in February and March every year, " he said. The government has also approved to issue bar licence for serving liquor on trains, cruise and motels near the airports.

The government also relaxed norms so that a retailer can purchase of all brands of a company from one ware house. But now liquor label and brand will be approved in one stage rather than two. " If nothing is changed in the brand , then it gets approved automatically, but if there is any change then they will have to registered their trade mark," the official said. Meanwhile, the revenue collection on excise is targeted at around Rs 31,600 crores this fiscal which has been raised to Rs 35,000 crore in 2020-21. In 2018-19, the total excise collection was around Rs 27,000 crores. UNI