UP Govt Announces 7th Pay Commission For Transport Dept

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to implement Seventh Pay Commission recommendation for the employees of the state transport department besides deciding to hike the permit fee of the commercial vehicles and set up a 'Mati Kala' board to promote the potters.

The decisions were taken at the state cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

State government spokespersons Sidharthnath Singh and Srikant Sharma while briefing mediapersons here said that the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) employees would also be covered under Seventh Pay Commission.

Though the new pay scale would be implemented from April, 2018 but the government was yet to decide on the arrears which will be applicable from January 1, 2016. The government has also approved appointment of 587 people, on compensation ground in the UPSRTC on the death of the serving employees.

The government has decided to hike the permit rate of the commercial vehicles by around 27.34 per cent which will give an additional income of Rs 35 crore to the government.

The motor cab operator will now have to pay Rs 600 per year from the existing Rs 500 while mini taxis would have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 1,000. Similarly, the trucks would have to pay Rs 7,500 from existing Rs 6,000. The Yogi Adityanath, in order to promote potters and their business, has set up a 'UP Mati Kala Board' in wake of the ban of plastics in the state from July 15.

Mr Singh said that the Board, which will decide on the policy, service and marketing of the pottery items in the state, will be headed by a government appointee or state Khadi minister as its chairman while heads of different departments of Khadi, finance, revenue, labour, mining and social welfare will be its directors along with 10 members from public, who will be appointed by the government.

In another important decision, the government in order to promote computer education has decided to appoint computer teachers in all the government colleges. In the first phase, 130 government colleges including 69 girls colleges will have one computer teacher, who will be appointed through outsourcing and the wages would be Rs 20,000 per month.

There are 788 intermediate colleges in the state and in later stages all the colleges would get computer teachers.

In other to promote private industrial parks in the state, the government has approved a number of sops and benefits for the investors. The sops include 50 per cent subsidy on interest on loan for purchase of land for seven years with a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakhs per year, besides there would be subsidy on interest of 60 per cent on development of infrastructure and construction of labour residences for seven years but to a maximum of Rs 10 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively.

The government will provide 100 per cent stamp duty subsidy on purchase of the land by the investors and 50 per cent on the first time sale by the investors. UP government has targeted 10,000 hectares of land in the state to be used for private industrial parks.

The government in another decision, has scrapped its earlier order to create PP Ganj block in Gorakhpur district and now instead Bharoiya block would be created in the same district. The government spokesperson did not give reason for changing the block from PP Ganj to Bharoiya.

The government in view of the shortage of land in urban areas for Pradhanmantri Awas , has approved providing free land for the purpose besides from the existing plus three floor building now it has been made plus nine floor.

The government has approved the hike of the pension of the Loktrantrik Senani and their family from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month from July 1, 2018 and has extended the agreement between NIC and UP transport department for smart driving licence cards in the state for another year from November 7,2017. UNI