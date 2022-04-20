UP Govt Allows The Operation Of Clubs, Bars In State

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued orders for the re-opening of clubs and bars outside the containment zones in the state, with the condition that the establishments will have to operate according to the COVID guidelines of the state and Central governments.

The order is issued by the Excise department of state government according to which the management and association of the establishments have to ensure all cleanliness and hygiene norms while operating.

As per the guidelines of the state government, liquor cannot be served on the bar counters of establishments, and there should not be any seating arrangement around the counter either. It is mandatory also for all the employees of these establishments to wear masks and gloves.

The orders further stated that entry inside these establishments will only be permitted after a temperature check by an infrared thermometer, and any person with a temperature above the normal will be denied entry.

Bars and clubs can operate with only 50 per cent of the total seating capacity. Regular cleaning of establishments and provision for hand sanitisation, inside as well as outside the premises of the establishments, also have to be ensured.

The establishments will be allowed to operate from 10.00 am to 9.00 pm, but clubs and bars with licenses for serving liquor on special occasions will be exempt from these time limits.

Uttar Pradesh government's order came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines for Unlock 4, issued on August 30, allowed social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zone, with effect from September 21, 2020. —ANI