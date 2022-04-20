UP Govt Allocates Rs 5.20 Crore To 4 Akaharas For Kumbh Mela

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government today allocated nearly Rs 5.20 crore to four 'akaharas' for providing basic facilities to devotees visiting the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Four 'akaharas' in Allahabad have their own land. Around Rs 5.20 crore has been allocated to provide basic facilities to devotees visiting these akaharas, has been approved," the spokesperson said.

The UP cabinet allocated funds for establishment of a Sainik school in Mainpuri, he said.

The cabinet gave its nod for the construction of Centre of Hepato-biliary Diseases and Liver Transplant at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, the spokesperson said.

It also cleared the proposed budget for establishment of a medical college in Mirzapur. PTI