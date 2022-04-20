UP Govt Acquires Six Hotels To Camp Medics

Etawah: With an aim to provide security to the doctors and medical staff working tirelessly against the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, the district administration in Etawah has acquired six important hotels, an official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Jitendra Bahadur Singh said that the doctors, para-medical staff, medical staff, treating patients affected by the virus will camp in the acquired hotels.

The hotels are Chanakya, Amar Ashiana, Vishal Prem, Chaudhary Palace, Jolly Hotel and Hotel Mamaz. Mr Singh said that action will be ensured against those who are negligent in this whole process. UNI