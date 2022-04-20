UP Governor Writes To CM, Seeks Action Against Azam Khan

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking action against former Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on various charges, including misuse of official position.

In his letter, the Governor has enumerated 14 points on the basis of which he wants action against the senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Parliamentary Affairs and Urban Development Minister.

The SP leader has been accused of misusing his official position as a Minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh and illegally occupying Waqf Board properties.

The Rampur legislator has also been accused of misusing public money and getting a guest house constructed in a private university and taking items belonging to a sports stadium to private Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A 42-page report prepared by the Central Waqf Council, levelling serious charges against the former Minister, has already been sent to the Prime Minister's Office for action. Congress leader Faisal Lala had also complained to the Governor about Azam Khan's "improprieties".