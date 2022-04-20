UP Governor To Confer Super-Specialty Degrees On 151 Students At SGPGI

Lucknow: As many as 151 students of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, will be conferred on super-specialty degrees in Medical and Allied Health courses by Uttar Pradesh Governor and Visitor of institution Aanandiben Patel in convocation program here on Saturday.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan will not be present in the convocation programme of SGPGI as he had to attend important meeting in Delhi. Though he will be addressing the student and gathering at convocation through video message.

About 109 students will receive their degrees in person and three senior doctors will receive medal for their exceptional work in their field. Professor Sanjay Behari of neurosurgery department will get Dr SR Naik award for Outstanding Research Investigator, Dr Suvart Arya of Clinical Immunology will get Dr SS Agarwal award for Excellence in Research and Dr G Krishna Kumar of neurosurgery department will get Dr RK Sharma award for best MCh student. UNI