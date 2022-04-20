UP Governor Launches Kumbh 2019 Logo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has unveiled a new multi-coloured logo for the Kumbh Mela that is scheduled to be held in Allahabad in January 2019.

The logo, which comprises temples, seers, a kalash (pitcher) and a 'Swastika', was launched by the governor at a function in the Raj Bhawan here last evening.

The unveiling comes close on the heels of the Kumbh Mela this month being recognised by the UNESCO as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity" and held up as the world's largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims.

Naik also launched the Kumbh's tagline "Chalo Kumbh Chalo-Chalo, Kumbh Chalo", Uttar Pradesh Tourism's slogan "UP Nahin Dekha to India Nahin Dekha" and a one-stop travel solution portal.

"The UNESCO has declared the Kumbh as a world heritage, realising the importance of the event... Sometimes outsiders realise the importance of things sooner than the locals," the governor said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the function, said it was a matter of pride that the UNESCO had recognised the Kumbh as a world heritage.

He promised that the Uttar Pradesh government would ensure that Kumbh 2019 is celebrated with grandeur.

Claiming that there was "nothing half in the Sanatan Hindu culture", the chief minister said that the Ardh Kumbh, held every six years, will be referred to as 'Kumbh' and the Kumbh, held every 12 years, as 'Maha Kumbh'.

The Kumbh Mela is believed to be the largest religious gathering on earth and is held every 12 years on the banks of the 'Sangam'- the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- in Allahabad.

The Mela alternates between Nasik, Allahabad, Ujjain and Haridwar every three years. The one celebrated at the Sangam is the largest and holiest of them.