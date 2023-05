Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday night issued the order of Ms Anandiben Patel as the caretaker governor for MP in the absence of the present governor Lalji Tandon.

The present MP governor Lalji Tandon is ill and has been admitted in a hospital in Lucknow for treatment.

Raj Bhawan sources here Ms Patel will go to Bhopal soon to take the charge.

UNI