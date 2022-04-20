UP Governor, CM Condole Jaitely's Demise

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the death of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitely after a prolonged illness in Delhi on Saturday.

In his tweet, Mr Adityanath said Jaitely's death was a loss to the country as well as for society and his absence would be felt for a long time. "I am shocked to hear the death of the renowned lawyer and a senior party leader. He was an active BJP leader since his student live and fought against the Emergency besides served the nation till his last time," the UP CM said.

Jaitely was the Rajya Sabha member from UP and his term was slated to expire on April 2, 2024. UP Governor Anandiben Patel also has expressed her condolence on the death of the former Union minister.

Meanwhile, several senior BJP leaders, including state party president Swantratra Deo Singh, general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak and others have also condoled the death of the senior party leader. UNI