UP Governor Anandiben Patel receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to get vaccinated.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole country is fighting a decisive battle against the Coronavirus, today I also got the Indian vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is completely safe. I appeal to the people of the country and the state to get vaccinated," UP Governor tweeted in Hindi.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.31 Crore today. A total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses have been given.

Meanwhile, India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)