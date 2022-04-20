UP Government To Promote Those Investing In Tourism Sector: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government will promote those investing in the tourism sector which was also creating new employment opportunities in the state.

"UP has emerged as a good investment destination and under the proposal of investments received by the government, several are in the hospitality sector…the state government will promote those investing for promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities through it.

"The intention is to ensure investment of Rs 5,000 crore per year in this sector," the chief minister said at the annual convention of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) here Thursday.

Stressing that there are immense opportunities in the wellness and spiritual tourism sectors in the state, the chief minister pointed out that tourist centres were being developed in a manner so as to attract tourists from across the country and world. Referring to 'Kumbha 2019', he said that around 13 crore people are estimated to participate in the world's vastest spiritual, religious, cultural congregation from across the globe. The chief minister also inaugurated a three-day travel and tourism exhibition. India Travel Mart – organised in collaboration with UP Tourism and FHRAI. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism Rita Bahuguna Joshi was also present on the occasion.