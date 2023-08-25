UP Government To Accelerate Projects Related To Ganga Expressway

Lucknow: In its ongoing pursuit to boost the infrastructural growth of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is accelerating projects related to the Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor and Ganga Expressway.

In this context, the process of land purchase related to the Ganga Expressway in Sambhal has started. The government has also decided to release Rs 10 crore out of the funds allocated for the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj to expedite the purchase of land in Sambhal, the release stated.

Apart from this, the Yogi government is continuously monitoring the progress of the construction of the Ganga Expressway and projects related to it. In Prayagraj, a budget of Rs 24.62 crore was allocated for the implementation of projects linked to the Ganga Expressway, primarily for acquiring land. Despite completing the land acquisition successfully, a substantial portion of this allocation remained unutilized.

In response to a directive from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), a portion of the amount will be used for purchasing land in Sambhal. The task of carrying out this process has been assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) by the state government.

The Yogi government is constantly monitoring the progress of projects related to the Ganga Expressway, especially the construction work of the expressway. In this sequence, a progress report of construction works related to the Ganga Expressway has also been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

As per the report, the land-related works for the main carriageway have been completed up to 41 per cent, while the process of clearing and grubbing of the carriageway has been completed 100 per cent so far. Furthermore, a significant advancement of 17 per cent has been achieved in the granular sub-base procedure for the carriageway. Concurrently, 15 per cent of the main carriageway's process for WMM has been concluded, alongside 12 per cent of the main carriageway's DBM process. As a result, 513 structures out of the total 1348 have been successfully completed. These accomplishments collectively indicate that the ongoing tasks associated with the Ganga Expressway project are currently advancing at a pace of 21 per cent.

It is noteworthy that the target has been fixed to complete the Ganga Expressway by the year 2024. The government's focus is on the Ganga Expressway as his greenfield expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will be special in many ways. —ANI