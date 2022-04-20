UP Government Thinks It Can Suppress Those Who Oppose It: Priyanka In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government which she said has an oppressive approach towards those who oppose or dissent against it.

Her statement comes in the wake of recent Supreme Court direction to the State Government to withdraw the recovery notices issued to alleged anti-CAA protesters in December 2019 with the apex court observing that the proceedings were contrary to the law laid down by it. The Congress leader, speaking to ANI after election campaigning in Rae Bareli said that the top court was right.

"Supreme Court is right. Vasooli (money recovery by UP govt) was wrong. We had said it from the beginning that a proper procedure should be followed. This government has a thinking that they can bar anyone who opposes them," Priyanka said.

The Congress leader further said that such things do not happen in a democracy. "This government has an oppressive nature and they think they can suppress any protest. Not only CAA protestors but recently protesting students were threatened by the government that their property will be seized," Priyanka said.

On asking about BJP doing politics of development, Priyanka said, "They are not doing politics of development. If they were doing politics of development then we would not be seeing such a situation here. Several youths are unemployed, inflation is high, farmers are facing a lot of trouble in procuring manure and are also not getting adequate prices for crops. People are not able to earn their living. Small businesses are getting closed. When everyone is troubled then where is development?"

Ahead of the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka was campaigning in Rae Bareli, where she promised people to provide them with special schools for girls in every district, 25 per cent reservation for women in police recruitment and a job calendar, if Congress is elected top power.

"Yogi Ji says he will give jobs but when? There are 12 lakh vacancies lying in the state government for the last five years, students have given exams but are sitting idle and instead of generating jobs they are decreasing," the Congress leader said.

"If Congress is voted to power, we will make sure every district has special schools for girls, 25 per cent of recruitments in Police are reserved for women. We will create a job calendar and employment from time to time will be provided," she said while addressing the public Johva Sharki, Rae Bareli.

The Congress leader also promised to formulate a law that suspends officials, who don't file FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by any woman.

"It's good that government provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education and employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of harassment complaint by a woman," she said.

Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the elections are scheduled for February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

