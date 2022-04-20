UP Government Plans Job Fairs To Check Migration Of Youth

Greater Noida: In order to create more employment opportunities for the youth in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday asked for inputs from industry leaders to improve its skill development courses.

In the CXO Meet 2019 organised at Greater Noida by the state government, top business leaders from companies such as Samsung, LG Electronics, Yamaha Motors, Honda Motors, Dabur, Panasonic and Asian Paints among others participated. "The state government is focusing on improving the skills of youth so that they can be easily employed by the industry and contribute in strengthening the state''s economy. We will introduce 62 new courses in the ITIs, and these courses will be designed with the help of industry inputs," said Skills Development Minister Chetan Chauhan.

Apart from taking advantage of advanced technology in training youth, the state government is also focusing on traditional skills such as weaving, woodwork, silk work etc. so that traditional skills can get recognition across the world and people involved in those professions get better returns for the products, the minister said.

Further the state government also plans to organise job fairs at local level, so that youth from small towns and villages get employment near their places of living and do not have to go to faraway places in search of jobs.

Suresh Pasi, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Skill Development, said recently at an event held in Lucknow, the industry promised to invest over Rs 65,000 crore in the state which will create over three lakh jobs for the youth. Programmes such as these will help the youth get training in programmes that will help them get jobs.