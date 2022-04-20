UP Government Makes The Location Of All Night Shelters Available On Google Maps

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made the location of all night shelters available on Google Maps, said an official. Lucknow Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told ANI, "The state government has made the location of all night shelters available on Google Maps. Now it is easy to reach the night shelters via Google."

The Relief Commissioner said that on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a large number of night shelters have been set up to provide relief to people from the cold. "All the necessary facilities have been provided there. Now, any person can go to Google and type 'Rain Basera' or night shelter or government night shelter. Then the location of the nearby night shelters will appear. The location of the night shelters is also available on Aapda Parihari app of Uttar Pradesh government and also on the website rahat.up.nic.in. Relief Commissioner said that so far, 1,027 night shelters have been established in the entire state and to ensure maintenance of all of them, a control room has been set up for 24-hour monitoring of the night shelters. —ANI