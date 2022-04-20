UP Government Launches Helpline Numbers Ahead Of Board Exams

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched toll-free helpline numbers to solve the queries of students ahead of the Board examinations that are scheduled to begin next week.

Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

He said that the helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Experts of different subjects including English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Chemistry will be available on call on these numbers. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, he said.