Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has cancelled bank holidays on Mahavir Jayanti (April 6) and Good Friday (April 10).

This has been done to enable transfer of funds for farmers and workers under the direct benefit transfer scheme. Farmers and daily wage earners are being provided financial aid during the lockdown period.

All government treasuries will also remain open on these days as their holidays have also been cancelled.

--IANS