UP Gov't Freezes DA Of State Employees; 6 Allowances Including CCA Suspended For A Year

Lucknow: On the lines of the Central Government, Uttar Pradesh government has suspended fresh Dearness Allowances (DA) hike given to the state employees and pensioners.

The DA allowances hike would be suspended between January 2020 to June 2021. The order issued by the state finance department here on Saturday will have an impact on over 16 lakh state employees including teachers and officers.

The order says that the employees and pensioners would continue to get frozen DA but there would be no increase of the allowance nor they will get arrears when it starts from July 2021.

Along with the freezing of the DA, the government has also stopped six types of allowances given to employees of different departments. The allowances stopped by the state government are city compensatory allowances(CCA), secretariat allowances, special allowances for police, PWD and irrigation dept. These special allowances will be suspended from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The order says that the cut of the allowances was made in view of the paucity of funds of the government due to Covid 19 pandemic. UNI