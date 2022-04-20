UP Gov't Back Tracking Jamaat Contacts To Contain Virus

Lucknow: Showing concern over the increase in the number of corona cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the biggest challenge before the government is to back-track the contacts of the volunteers of Tablighi Jamaat and isolate them so that they cannot infect others.

"So far the indication available with us shows that around 65 per cent of the positive cases in the state belong to Jamaat people. It is a religious group and they made contacts with a large number of people in very small time across the state. Back-tracking and identifying their contact is a very tedious job. We are into this job and trying to locate every individual who has come in contact with these people," Mr Singh said here on Sunday. "Of late there is an increase in cases and this is a matter of concern for us. In fact, even a single increase in case concerns us. That's why we come up with a new strategy to meet that challenge and so far we are on the right track," he said.

Elaborating on government's strategy, he said that the Uttar Pradesh started the pool testing as it is an easy way to identify victims quickly. "We will carry out random tests in the hot spot areas so that we can be doubly sure that these regions have come out of the red," the minister said.

"We are sanitising the whole (hotspot) area and with these tests, we will ensure that the people in these red zones have come out of the corona threat," he said and added that the state government has enough kits to carry out COVID 19 tests.

The minister said that after the state comes out of corona the focus would be on the immunisation which has come to standstill. "Children and pregnant women need to be immunised. The Indradhanush programme is on but because of this pandemic, everything has come to a standstill. Once the corona heat is off, we will start immunisation campaign on full steam," Mr Singh said. UNI