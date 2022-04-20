UP GoM Meets To Draft New Industrial Policy

Lucknow: In order to attract investments, the Uttar Pradesh government today promised uninterrupted power supply and security to mega industry houses, if they wanted to open their units in the state.

"We will provide a conducive environment," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told representatives from various industrial units at a meeting here.

Sharma, who heads Group of Ministers on industries, has been entrusted with the task of drafting a new industrial policy for the state by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Other members of the GoM who attended the meeting were Satish Mahana (Industry Minister), Rajesh Agarwal (Finance Minister), Shrikant Sharma (Energy Minister), Nand Gopal Gupta (Stamp Registration Minister) and MoS Industrial Development Suresh Rana.

"The UP government will put in place the single-window system, which will help the industrialists to get all the permissions from a single point itself. This will create an atmosphere of trust among the industrialists," the Deputy CM said.

"Similarly, all the grievances of the investors will be redressed in a time-bound manner and for this an online grievance redressal system is being ensured," he said.

Endorsing the concerns of the industrialists, he assured that the UP government will tackle these issues, while framing the new policy. "The UP government is committed to take positive steps for industrialists and people. This will result in investments in the state and creation of jobs, which will eventually lead to development of the state," he said.

Mahana said, "If needed, the state government will also mull enacting a law for overall encouragement and protection of industrialists". He added that industrialists should have a positive frame of mind as a good environment is being created in the state for establishing industries.

Shrikant Sharma explained the discounts for industrialists under the open access power purchase.

Open access allows large users of power to buy cheaper power from the open market.

The idea is that customers should be able to choose among a large number of competing power companies instead of being forced to buy electricity from their existing electric utility monopoly. It helps large consumers particularly sick textile, cement and steel industrial units by ensuring regular supply of electricity at competitive rates, he added. PTI