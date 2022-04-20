UP Goes With Audio-Video Clips To Highlight Yogi Govt's Achievement

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to go for advertisements through audio-video clips that will highlight the achievements of the state government with real beneficiaries playing the role of main lead in these clips. This is the brainchild of Information and Publicity department of Uttar Pradesh which has hired the top film making agencies to make these clips. "These clips will talk about the achievements of the government and how their implementation has changed the life of beneficiaries," Director Information Anuj K Jha said here today. These clips will be of two minutes duration and aired on the main news channels. "The beginning has been made with crop loan waiver project which talks about near perfection implementation and how this scheme is likely to change the life of farmers," Mr Jha said, adding that next clips will be on the success of government schemes in the education and health sectors. The highlight of these clips is that real beneficiaries will act as lead actors who will tell about the benefits of the scheme and how their implementation has changed their lives. This is the first time that the Information department has gone for advertisement through audio-visual clips which are made at Rs 3.5 lakh. In the earlier regime, the department has sponsored `UP ki Kahania' a story telling programme anchored by a renowned radio jockey. "The beginning has been made with news chancels soon these clips will be shown in the cinema hall," Mr Jha said. UNI