UP Go To For Mini Assembly Election On Oct 21

Lucknow: Mini assembly elections would be held in Uttar Pradesh on October 21, when 11 seats will go to bypolls, which fell vacant due to resignation of the members after being elected to the Lok Sabha and one after being appointed governor.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the date of the bypolls to be held along with the assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Model Code of Conduct in the 11 assembly constituencies was enforced immediately after the announcement of the date of the polls.

The notification for the bypolls would be issued on September 27 and last date for filing of the nominations is October 4. Papers would be scrutinised on the next day while October 7 is the last date for withdrawal.

The polling would be held on October 21 through EVMs and VVPAT and results would be declared on October 24, EC source said.

The assembly seats which are going to bypolls are Jalalpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Lucknow Cantonment, Gangoh, Manikpur, Balha(SC), Iglas(SC), Zaidpur(SC), Govindnagar and Ghosi.

The Ghosi seat in Mau district was vacated by BJP member Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Except for Rampur and Jalalpur, all the seats were of the BJP.

In Rampur, SP member Mohammad Azam Khan resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha while from Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district, BSP member Ritesh Pandey, resigned after winning the Ambedkarnagar LS seat.

However, in Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta was MLA of Apna Dal ( Sonelal) , a partner of the BJP, but he won the Lok Sabha as BJP candidate.

The BJP members who resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha are Akshywar Lal Gond from Balha( Bahriach) , R K Singh Patel from Manikpur( Chitrakoot), Upendra Singh from Jaidpur( Barabanki), Pradeep Kumar from Gangoh( Saharanpur), Rajveer Diler from Iglas( Aligarh), Rita bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantonment, Satyadeo Pachauri from Govindnagar( Kanpur) and Satya Pal Singh Baghel from Tundla (Ferozabad).

By-election to one assembly seat of Hamirpur in UP will be held on September 23, which was also held by BJP. There is a four-cornered contest in the Hamirpur seat where campaigning will end this evening. UNI