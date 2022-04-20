UP Girl Feels Proud As PM Modi Praises Her For Promoting Strawberry Farming

Jhansi: It was a proud moment for Gurleen Chawla from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 23-year-old for growing strawberries at her native place.

She said that the Prime Minister encouraged her attempt on such a big platform.

"I am happy that PM sir recognised and encouraged my attempt on such a big platform. This is a proud moment for me, my family, and Jhansi," Gurleen told ANI. "Farmers should grow the 'out-of-box' crops as this can increase their revenue," she added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister appreciated Gurleen, for her contribution to the cultivation of Strawberry in Bundelkhand.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Recently, a month-long 'Strawberry Festival' began in Jhansi. Now, there is growing enthusiasm about the cultivation of Strawberry in Bundelkhand, and one of Jhansi's daughters – Gurleen Chawla has played a huge role in it." Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. —ANI