UP girl ends life, leaves letter for PM

Sambhal: A 16-year-old girl who committed suicide by shooting herself on Independence Day eve, has left family, friends and even the police shocked when her 18-page suicide note was recovered.

In her note, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the girl has raised concern over issues like pollution, corruption and the felling of trees.

The suicide note was recovered on Tuesday, in which she has written that she always wanted to meet the Prime Minister and discuss these issues with him.

She urged the Prime Minister to curb the growing population, implement the ban on firecrackers during Diwali and chemical-based colours on Holi.

According to the note, she was also disturbed by the problems faced by elderly people.

"I don't want to live anymore in a place where children send their parents to old age homes," she mentioned in her note.

The family members said that as their daughter's last wish, they will make sure that the letter reaches the Prime Minister and has appealed to the administration to take cognizance of it.

The girl's father, who is a farmer, said, "The suicide note is my daughter's last wish. We want that the letter must reach the Prime Minister."

The girl was a student at a private school in Babrala.

Gunnaur SHO Devendra Kumar said, "The girl had committed suicide on the night of August 14 by shooting herself. The revolver was recovered by police and her body was sent for the post-mortem. A probe was also launched. On Tuesday, an 18-page suicide note was found in her notebook at her home. Her parents told us that she was being treated for psychological problems."