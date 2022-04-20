UP girl child's body found with organs missing

Kanpur: In a ghastly incident, the butchered body of a six-year-old girl was found in an Uttar Pradesh village in Kanpur on Sunday. Several vital organs of the child were missing pointing fingers at possible occult practice. Police fear animal attack.

According to reports, the girl had gone out of her home in Bhadras village on Saturday night to buy some firecrackers. When she did not return till late in the night, her family started looking for her.

Her body was found in the bushes near a Kali temple on Sunday.

The girl's father, Karan Sankhawar, alleged that his daughter had been killed for some occult practices. Both her lungs are missing.

The police, however, said that the girl could have been mauled by some wild animal. SP (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava said that the child's body was sent for post mortem.

"The police are investigating the case from all angles and the culprit will not be spared," he said.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made the village keeping in mind outrage over the killing.

—IANS