UP Gearing Up For Urban Local Bodies Polls In May-June

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has started gearing up for the urban local bodies polls, which are expected to be held in May-June this year. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clearly expressing his intention that the local bodies polls should be held soon so that the budget session of the new Assembly could be held after that, the UP state election Commission has conveyed to the Urban Development Department to prepare for the May-June polls. The last elections were held in the same period and the notification was issued on May 25,2012. Yesterday, State Election Commissioner (CEC) Satish Agarwal had met the CM where the instructions were issued for holding the polls in May-June. BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections, sweeping 11 out of 13 seats of mayors across the state. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. Though the CM wants the elections to be completed by May as several process like delimitation of the new wards and reservation of the local bodies will have to be completed, so it could be delayed. The CEC Agrawal said here today that the CM promised the Commission to provide all support and wanted the elections to be absolutely free and fair. He said that the CM wanted that the elections be completed by May as the Government was likely to table the Budget in June. "If polls are finished before that, developmental work in the state won't be hampered due to election code of conduct," he said. The commissioner said that elections would be held for 654 posts - 438 municipal boards, 202 town areas and 14 municipal corporations. In 2012, this number was 630. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected, Mr Agarwal said. The CEC said that the Commission had conducted peaceful elections to the panchayats in 2015 and all political parties, including the BJP, had praised the commission for its impartiality. UNI



