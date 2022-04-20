UP Gau Seva Aayog Should Give Certificates To People Traveling With Cow: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Gau Seva Aayog should protect a person transporting their cows from the hand of mob for lynching them.

CM Yogi said that, if a person takes any cow from one place to another, then the Gau Seva Aayog should provide him a certificate and take responsibility for his security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen.

Not only this, CM Yogi also issued instructions to the Aayog to stop the smuggling of cows. Along with this, he asked the officials of the Aayog to inspect the 'Gaushalas'.

These instructions were given by the CM while holding a meeting with the officials of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department.

Chief Minister directed the officials of the Commission to ensure that the 'Gaushalas' are made self- reliant.

He expressed displeasure at the lack of facilities to Aayog and said that they should be provided all facilities by the administration at the earliest. The Chief Minister also directed that the tenure of the non government members and president be extended up to three years. The Chief Minister instructed the Chairman and other members of the Gau Seva Aayog to visit districts and monitor the construction of cowshed sites. He instructed the officials of Aayog to monitor whether the quality of material used for construction is good or not. CM Yogi said that the official program of the officers of the Aayog should be made and they should be given a proper protocol, whereby the District Magistrate and Chief Veterinary Officer should be with them during the tour.

The Chief Minister said that instead of tying the cattle in cowherds, they should be left open in the premises.

CM Yogi said that if a farmer has two cows and does not use them commercially, then the government will give him Rs 30 per day for every cow's fodder. He instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region.

CM also directed the Aayog and the officials about the improvement of the breed of cattle. With this, the Animal Husbandry Department has also been asked to provide money directly to the Aayog's account.

CM Yogi said that the District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officer should verify it after which the payment of the Aayog can be done directly through RTGS. UNI