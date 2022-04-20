UP gang rape victim's father killed in accident

Kanpur: The father of a 13-year-old gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh died on Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Kanpur outside a hospital, where his daughter was being examined.

The incident took place a day after the father of the victim had alleged that the brother of the accused had threatened him of dire consequences if the matter was taken to the police. One of the accused's father is said to be a policeman.

DIG Kanpur, Preetinder Singh, said in a video statement. "The main accused in the gang rape case has been arrested. A search is on to nab those who threatened the family members and other accused involved in the crime.

"The death of the victim's father is tragic. The accident took place when the medical examination of the victim was underway and the father stepped out for a cup of tea.

"After some time, we got to know that he met with an accident by truck. He was immediately taken to a Kanpur hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. We have filed an accident case and we are probing the matter."

The family members of the victim and villagers have alleged that the incident at Sajeti police circle was actually a planned murder by one of the rape accused.

According to Kanpur police, the father met with the accident outside a hospital where the girl was taken for a medical examination.

Angry villagers blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway demanding swift action into the alleged murder.

The minor girl, who lives in a village under Sajeti police station, was allegedly gang raped by a few men of the same village.

As per a complaint filed by the victim's family, two men named Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav of the same village abducted and raped the teenager. According to reports, Deepu Yadav's father works as a policeman and is posted in Kannauj district.

The family also alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences if they filed a police complaint.

A case of gang rape and criminal intimidation was registered by Kanpur police on Tuesday based on a complaint by the victim's father.(IANS)



