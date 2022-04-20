UP folk artists to get scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month

Lucknow: In order to promote art and culture in Uttar Pradesh, the state Lalit Kala Akademi has decided to provide a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000 to folk artists who are associated with the institution.

The Akademi had sent a proposal in this regard to the state government, which has received the administration's nod. Under the scheme, a total of six artists will each be given a scholarship of Rs 5,000 every month.

The scheme has been started with the aim to provide better facilities to folk artists aged up to 40 years. After the approval of the government these artists will be able to get extra financial assistance. The scheme will be applicable from January next year.

Earlier, only artists like painters or sculptors were entitled to such financial facilities.

Artists will also get financial aid of Rs 10,000 for exhibitions.

"Uttar Pradesh has been better performing in the field of art and culture than other states. UP's folk art attracts people. Under the leadership of the state government, folk art has received recognition in the state, moreover, the artists are being appreciated. So far, only five artists involved in painting and sculpting were getting scholarships but now after the amendment in the manual folk artists will be given scholarships for up to one year by associating them with the research work. This will also encourage other paintings including Sanjhi, Budenlakhandi," said Yashwant Singh Rathore, Secretary, State Lalit Kala Academy.

—IANS